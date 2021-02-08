TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of TGTX opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

