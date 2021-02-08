The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Up 9.4%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 2,493,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,238,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 252,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 66.7% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

