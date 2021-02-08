The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 52.4% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 140,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 19.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 3.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

