The Bank of Princeton to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

