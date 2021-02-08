The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 112.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.16. 244,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966,950. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. 140166 raised their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

