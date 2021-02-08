The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $922.20.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,123.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $966.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $916.42. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,126.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.76.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.