The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.64

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.00.

The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $526.32 million for the quarter.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

