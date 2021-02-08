The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up approximately 1.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Clorox worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $191.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

