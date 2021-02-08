The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $254.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Shares of EL stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $276.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

