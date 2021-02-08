The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $299.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $208.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.39.

NYSE:EL opened at $272.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.96. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $276.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

