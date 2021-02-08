The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $299.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $208.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.39.
NYSE:EL opened at $272.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.96. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $276.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
