The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.39.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

