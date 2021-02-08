The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.39.
Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
