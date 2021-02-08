The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) PT Raised to $59.00 at Canaccord Genuity

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Shares of The ExOne stock traded up $14.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.