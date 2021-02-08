The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

THG stock opened at $113.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.