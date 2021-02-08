The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,862,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 559,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 461,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.