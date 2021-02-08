The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $50.44 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

