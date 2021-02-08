The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.