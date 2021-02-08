The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.38

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 153134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $1.46. The business had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

