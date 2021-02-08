The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Up 10.5%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)’s share price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.