The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Up 6.3%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.90. 382,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 326,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $514.93 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.
The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.