The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.20 Million

Brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $55.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $55.59 million. The Marcus posted sales of $206.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $256.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.80 million to $256.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $540.27 million, with estimates ranging from $537.30 million to $543.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Marcus.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.44 on Monday. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $541.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in The Marcus by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Marcus by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

