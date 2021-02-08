The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Up 5.2%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.09. 4,983,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,081,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $19,547,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 92,474 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

