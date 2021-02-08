The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.24

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 12257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The ODP by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

