The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,176 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $56,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG opened at $130.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

