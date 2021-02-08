The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 3.8% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.03. 61,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,313. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

