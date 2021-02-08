The Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading 2.1% Higher

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $145.00. 22 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32.

The Reserve Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and mineral properties management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working interests in 22.52 net gas wells; and 25.59 net oil wells located in 7,732 net producing acres.

