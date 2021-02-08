The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $4.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,142. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

