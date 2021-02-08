The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 19,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $236.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.00. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

