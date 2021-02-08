The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.30. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

SMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $236.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,976 shares of company stock worth $9,777,014. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

