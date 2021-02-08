The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.73

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 9754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,071,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 184,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

