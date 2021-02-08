The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of The Southern worth $104,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 245.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth $24,670,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 43.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,560,000 after acquiring an additional 345,826 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $60.88 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

