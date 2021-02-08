The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

