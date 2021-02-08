The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.97 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

