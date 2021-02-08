THETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One THETA token can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00006341 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $403.05 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.65 or 0.01045492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05433161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020248 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00036628 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

