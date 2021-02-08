ThreeFold (TFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,499.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $6,499.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 77.4% against the dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00174724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00204638 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064968 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

