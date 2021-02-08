Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $474,821.37 and approximately $11,390.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.66 or 0.01050334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.98 or 0.05414183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.