Thugs Finance (THUGS) Price Tops $1.98 on Exchanges

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded up 133.9% against the US dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00004293 BTC on exchanges. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $6,941.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

