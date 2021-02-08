TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $274.45

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274.45 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 268.95 ($3.51), with a volume of 1396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.80 ($3.47).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TI Fluid Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

