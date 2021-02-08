TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $404,289.76 and approximately $2.67 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00361168 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

