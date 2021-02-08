Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.43

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 405057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tilray by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tilray by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

