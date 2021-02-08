Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 303,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 496,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $466.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

