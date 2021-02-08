Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) Trading Down 4.7%

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.61. 210,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 55,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on TI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.90 price target on Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.04.

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.17 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

