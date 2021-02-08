TitanSwap Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $42.49 million and $2.82 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.96 or 0.01044613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.85 or 0.05404084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020175 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

