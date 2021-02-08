Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.43

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 4466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tivity Health by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tivity Health by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

