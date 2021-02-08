TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) were down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 109,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 206,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$11.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

About TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds a 0.36% net smelter returns royalty on the Los Azules copper project located in San Juan province, Argentina; and a 1.8% net smelter returns royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.