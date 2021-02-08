Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.08

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 12354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.