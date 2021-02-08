Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches Market Cap of $45.88 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $249.25 or 0.00536881 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $45.88 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00173179 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00193044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,078 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

