Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $89.34 on Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for $89.34 or 0.00191538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $536,032.83 and $1.07 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00175378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00062312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00192019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060716 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

