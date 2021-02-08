Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) Trading 9.5% Higher

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 42,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 29,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73.

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.