Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.12

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 6231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

