TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 1,832,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,196,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

